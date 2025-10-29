SC Wing Orders Inspection of College Infrastructure

Hyderabad:The scheduled caste development department (SCDD) has directed the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) wing of the general administration department to inspect all institutions and colleges receiving post-matric scholarship funds under the Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF) and Maintenance Fee (MTF) schemes.

A memo issued on October 25, 2025, stated that it had come to the government’s notice that some educational institutions were allegedly misusing scholarship funds meant for poor students. These funds are released to cover tuition and maintenance for students from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes, and other eligible categories under the state’s ePASS system.



The inspections will determine whether colleges are genuinely functioning as approved institutions, whether students receiving scholarships are eligible and properly admitted, and whether the required teaching and non-teaching staff are in place. The teams will also examine classroom infrastructure, furniture, laboratories, and other facilities, along with attendance, academic performance, and compliance with university recognition norms.



The order covers professional colleges as well as B.Ed. and D.Ed. institutions. The V&E Department has been asked to carry out inspections with support from the Director-General of Police, CID, ACB, and Intelligence, along with the police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, and Warangal.



The higher education and school education Departments have been directed to depute officials to accompany the inspection teams. The director-general of vigilance and enforcement will act as the nodal authority and submit detailed reports and recommendations to the government after the inspections.



The memo instructed universities and college managements to extend full cooperation to the inspection teams. It clarified that the scope of inspection is not limited to a fixed checklist and that any irregularities or deviations from norms may be examined on a case-by-case basis.



The post-matric scholarship scheme in Telangana provides tuition and maintenance support to students from disadvantaged groups pursuing higher education. Over the years, periodic reviews have been ordered to ensure that funds are used solely for student welfare and not diverted by erring institutions.