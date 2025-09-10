SC Welfare Colleges Still Await Textbooks

Hyderabad: Students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior Colleges continue to struggle without textbooks even after more than three months into the 2025–26 academic year.

A lecturer from one of the residential colleges, requesting anonymity, said old textbooks from previous years are being circulated among students on a rotation basis to prevent academic loss. The shortage has hit both general and vocational courses.

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TGSWREI) Society had placed textbook supply orders with the Telugu Akademi as early as April, but delivery was delayed.

“This year, the delay occurred due to a shortage of printing paper at the Telugu Akademi. We were told that books for other boards and welfare institutions had to be printed first, which pushed back the supply for SC welfare institutions,” a social welfare department official said.

Officials acknowledged that such delays are not new. “To manage, we usually collect textbooks from outgoing students and stock at least 40 sets in the library. Normally, even with delays, fresh books arrive by July. But this year the wait has been unusually long,” the official added.

On Tuesday, the social welfare department received confirmation from the Telugu Akademi about the dispatch of textbooks. “The Akademi has informed us that the books are ready. Supplies will begin immediately and should reach all colleges across the state within a week,” the official said.