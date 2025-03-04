SC to hear plea on disqualification of defected BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition seeking directions to the Telangana Assembly Speaker to expedite the decision on the disqualification of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLAs who defected to the Congress.

A bench comprising Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran will take up the matter, which involves multiple petitions against the defected lawmakers.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, along with MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and Vivekananda, filed the plea against former party members Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Sanjay Kumar, Kale Yadaiah, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Prakash Goud, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Arikepudi Gandhi, Danam Nagender, Tellam Venkatrao, and Kadiam Srihari—all of whom had previously pledged allegiance to BRS but later switched to the Congress.

The Supreme Court has combined the petitions and is actively reviewing the case. In an earlier hearing, the bench questioned the Speaker on the timeline for resolving the disqualification issue. When the Speaker sought additional time, the court pointedly asked whether a delay of 10 months was not already a reasonable period to arrive at a decision.

The case is being closely watched, as its outcome could have significant political ramifications in Telangana.