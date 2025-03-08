SC to hear all on PRLIS plea

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would decide on ordering an inquiry by an independent agency into allegations of financial irregularities in the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) after hearing contentions from all sides.

A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, was dealing with a petition filed by former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who alleged corruption by BRS leaders and officials by inflating the cost of machinery and infrastructure for the project.

Dr Janardhan Reddy further alleged that there were several procedural violations with regard to the PRLIS during the BRS government tenure, and sought a CBI probe.

He had initially moved the Telangana High Court. When the High Court dismissed his plea, Dr Janard-han Reddy approached the Supreme Court.

During the previous hearing in December last year, the Supreme Court directed the state government to furnish all documents and details related to the project as well as its tenders.

The court had also directed BHEL to submit the joint venture agreement with MEIL and the equipment supplied by it and the bills received. Following the directions, BHEL submitted a counter affidavit with the details.

During the hearing on Friday, senior counsel Prashant Bhushan, representing Dr Janardhan Reddy, argued that the facts mentioned in the counter-affidavit of BHEL corroborated their allegations of corruption. He said that it was proved that not even one-third of the government tender was to given to the BHEL.

Bhushan requested a probe by an independent agency. However, the CJI clarified that the affidavit filed by BHEL and the rejoinders filed by Dr Janardhan Reddy would be considered.