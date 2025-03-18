SC sub-quota Bill gets unanimous support

Hyderabad:Cutting across political lines, MLAs from the Congress, its ally CPI and the Opposition BJP and BRS extended their support for the Bill to provide reservations to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) by way of sub classification in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Congress MLA Vivek Venkata Swamy welcomed the Bill and said that the government must consider allocating 18 per cent of the State Budget for the SC community on Wednesday.



He said that the Congress was committed to provide 18 per cent reservations for SCs by passing the Bill in the Assembly. He sought enhanced financial support to the businessmen from the SC community and Rs 100 crore for SCs development, he said.



Congress Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari said that the Dandora movement was established in 1994 when he was minister. Since then, he had extended his support to the movement, which was later taken up by MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga. The Congress promised for SC categorisation during the elections, and now the Bill has been passed in the Assembly.



CPI legislator Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said the government must consider providing reservations and strict implementation for SCs.