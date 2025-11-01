SC, ST Panel Head Reviews Atrocity Cases, Sops In Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: State Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission chairman Bakki Venkataiah on Saturday met district collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, police commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya, and other officials at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC).

During the meeting, he reviewed the progress of atrocity cases and discussed issues faced by SC and ST communities with officials from the police, revenue, and welfare departments, as well as leaders of caste-based associations. He also sought details on fund allocations under the SC/ST sub-plan and the expenditure incurred by various departments for the welfare of SCs and STs.

The chairman received petitions directly from affected people regarding their grievances. Earlier, Bakki Venkataiah visited the residence of the late CCS constable E. Pramod Kumar, who was killed while on duty, and consoled his family members. He paid floral tributes to Pramod Kumar’s portrait and expressed deep sorrow over his death.

He assured the family that the commission would stand by them and ensure complete justice. Officials from the SC/ST Welfare and Development Departments and leaders of various community associations accompanied the chairman during the visit.