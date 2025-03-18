SC ST Commission meets Osmania VC

Hyderabad:The State SC, ST Commission raised concerns about the welfare of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) teachers, staff and students, particularly the filling of backlog posts, during a meeting with Osmania University vice-chancellor Acharya Kumar Molugaram on Monday.

Led by commission chairman Bakki Venkataiah, the meeting reviewed challenges faced by SC and ST communities in the university and discussed solutions. The chairman urged the vice-chancellor to work with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other authorities to ensure scholarships for SC and ST students. He also sought updates on backlog vacancies and directed officials to address faculty and staff concerns.



A presentation was made covering key aspects such as the implementation of reservation policies at the university, the status of SC, ST backlog posts, budget allocations, accreditation details and institutional progress. The vice-chancellor assured the commission that steps to fill the backlog posts would be taken once government approval is obtained. He further committed to safeguarding the rights of SC and ST employees in recruitment and promotions.

