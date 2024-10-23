 Top
Telangana
M Srinivas
23 Oct 2024 6:58 AM GMT
SC sets aside Telangana HC’s decision to grant bail in NDPS case: DRI
The Supreme Court here on Wednesday set aside the order of the High Court of Telangana granting bail to offenders involved in an NDPS case. It took this decision while responding to an appeal filed by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court here on Wednesday set aside the order of the High Court of Telangana granting bail to the offenders involved in an NDPS case.

The Apex Court took this decision while responding to an appeal filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). In a statement, the DRI said the Apex Court also observed that the question of satisfaction or otherwise of the twin conditions under Section 37(1)(b) of the NDPS Act-1985 were absent in the order of Telangana High Court.

The Apex Court has referred back the matter to Telangana High Court for considering the matter afresh and has directed the offenders to surrender within two weeks.


