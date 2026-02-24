SC Refuses to Stall Jeedimetla Land Survey Involving BRS MLA Malla Reddy

Hyderabad:The Supreme Court has declined to intervene in a land survey in Jeedimetla concerning BRS MLAs Chamakura Malla Reddy, former minister, and his son-in-law Marri Rajashekar Reddy, observing that the process had been completed pursuant to the orders of the Telangana High Court.

A bench led by Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra refused to grant relief to Malla Reddy, Rajashekar Reddy and other family members, holding that no intervention was warranted at this stage.



At the centre of the dispute is a 1.29-acre (approximately 6,243 square yards) land forming part of Survey No. 82 in Jeedimetla. The controversy is over competing claims over portions of the land, including 0.33 acres claimed by a private software employee.



Malla Reddy, his son Mahender Reddy and son-in-law Rajashekar Reddy claimed ownership over the land and opposed the conduct of a survey, citing the dispute regarding title and possession.



Earlier, a single judge of the Telangana High Court had permitted the survey in respect of 2.22 acres in Survey No. 82, Jeedimetla. Aggrieved by the order, Malla Reddy approached a division bench of the High Court which on February 2 dismissed the plea seeking to stall the survey process.

Challenging the division bench order, they had moved the Supreme Court seeking to set aside the High Court’s decision and halt the survey proceedings.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court bench noted that the survey had been completed pursuant to the High Court’s directions. In view of the completed process, the apex court observed that it was not inclined to intervene with the impugned orders. It gave the liberty to Malla Reddy and his family members to challenge the survey proceedings, if it was not conducted as per the Survey and Settlement Act.



Telangana HC Seeks Govt Response on 'Irregularities' in Samagra Shiksha School Bids



Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government and school education department, seeking their response in a public interest litigation (PIL) that alleged largescale irregularities and fraudulent allotments under the PM Shri and Samagra Shiksha schools for vocational education.



A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin directed the Chief Secretary, the school education principal secretary and the state project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to file their counter-affidavits within three weeks.



The bench was hearing a taken-up PIL which was registered after converting a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar. The advocate alleged that there was largescale fraud in the implementation of the Samagra Shiksha scheme for 2024025. It was contended that the Centre had sanctioned substantial funds for establishing PM Shri and Samagra Shiksha schools to impart vocational education, particularly aimed at benefiting poor and underprivileged students.



According to him, the Telangana government had invited bids to set up 946 schools, out of which bids for 500 schools were approved. The bidding process was halted for 2024–25, Bhaskar alleged.



The letter alleged that some officials of the school education department had accepted large sums of money from certain bidders and facilitated allotment in favour of select individuals, resulting in financial losses to other bidders and adversely affecting students who were to benefit from vocational education programmes.



No Toilets in Govt Schools: Telangana HC Directs State to File Affidavit

Hyderabad:A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin on Tuesday directed the state government, the commissioner of School education and the Board of Intermediate Education to file affidavits over reports about the lack of basic infrastructure and sanitation facilities in government educational institutions, especially in rural areas.



The bench was hearing the taken-up PIL concerning the non-availability and incomplete construction of toilets in educational institutions in Jogulamba Gadwal district.



The court converted two letters, dated September 24 and October 13 last year, addressed to the Chief Justice by P. Rafi, a student of the University College of Law, Osmania University, into a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL).



The letter highlighted the non-availability of toilets at the Zilla Parishad High School, Undavelli mandal; and incomplete construction of toilets at Maldhakal Junior College, Jogulamba Gadwal district. The issues were reported in the media. Rafi said nearly 400 girl students and 20 teachers at the Undavelli school were facing severe inconvenience due to the absence of functional toilets.



During the hearing, the Bench noted that construction of toilets at Maldhakal Junior College had commenced more than two years ago but was stopped allegedly due to non-payment of bills to the contractor.



The court directed additional advocate-general T. Rajnikanth Reddy to obtain instructions from the government on the reasons for the undue delay in completing the construction.

