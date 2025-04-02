SC questions Telangana Speaker on disqualification delay

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has taken up petitions alleging undue delay by the Telangana Speaker in deciding disqualification petitions against BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress. This development occurs against the backdrop of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent assertion in the Assembly that there would be no by-elections, citing no changes in the relevant laws.

A Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and AG Masih, raised pointed questions to the Speaker and Secretary of the Telangana Legislative Assembly regarding the protracted delay in issuing notices to the defecting BRS MLAs. The bench specifically questioned the secretary’s decision to appeal a single judge's order, which had merely directed the setting of a schedule for the disqualification proceedings. "When the single judge only asked to fix a schedule, why did you file an appeal against those orders? Then how can you object to our hearing on the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the BRS?" the bench inquired.





