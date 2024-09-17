 Top
SC Order on Bulldozer Actions Doesn’t Apply to Hydraa: Commissioner

Telangana
DC Correspondent
17 Sep 2024 5:40 PM GMT
HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath.
HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath. (DC Representative Image)

Hyderabad: After the Supreme Court’s order stopping all bulldozer actions which do not have the highest court’s permission, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner A.V. Ranganath clarified that it verdict did not apply to the agency.

“It applies to demolishing properties belonging to criminals and accused in states like Uttar Pradesh et cetera", commissioner Ranganath stated.

Ranganath added: “HYDRAA demolishes encroachments in lakes, nalas and govt lands, and does not demolish structures belonging to accused persons or criminals.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
