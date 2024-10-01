SC Issues Notices to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh for Flouting DGP Appointment Guidelines

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments for flouting the Prakash Singh case guidelines in the appointment of the Director-General of Police (DGP).

The bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra issued also notices to the Union government, the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, directing them to submit their contentions within six weeks.

The Bench was dealing with a petition filed by Savitri Pandey, who brought to the notice of the court regarding flouting of guidelines in Prakash Singh Case.

In the Prakash Singh case, the Supreme Court gave directives to the states that the DGP has to be appointed with a fixed time tenure of two years. It had directed the state government select the DGP from the three most-senior officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission, rather than giving the discretion of the selection to the ruling party.