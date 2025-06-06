SC Issues Notice To KTR

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in a petition filed by Congress leader Atram Suguna, regarding his allegation of a scam in the Musi riverfront project and claim that the Congress was planning to transfer Rs 25,000 crore of project funds to the party high command.

In October 2024, based on the complaint of Suguna, the Utnoor police registered a case against Rama Rao regarding his allegations against HYDRAA dismantling houses along the Musi river and the riverfront development project. In her complaint, Suguna said that Rama Rao had alleged that there was a scam in the Musi project and around Rs 25,000 crore would be sent to the Congress high command in Delhi out of the proposed project valuation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The Telangana High Court had quashed the FIR on April 31 based on a petition filed by Rama Rao. Challenging the same, Suguna approached the Supreme Court. A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma of the Supreme Court heard the petition and issued notices to Rama Rao and the state government and directed them to file their counters by August 25.