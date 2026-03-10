SC Grants Anticipatory Bail to T. Prabhakar Rao in Phone Tapping Case

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to T. Prabhakar Rao in connection with the alleged phone tapping case in Telangana.

The development comes amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of illegal surveillance involving senior police officials.

It may be recalled that Prabhakar Rao was questioned for nearly seven hours by investigators on June 11 last year. According to officials, he was reportedly evasive during the interrogation, particularly when confronted with evidence that investigators claim links him to the alleged surveillance operations.

The case pertains to accusations that phone tapping and monitoring activities were carried out without proper authorization. Investigating agencies are examining the role of officials allegedly involved in the surveillance network.

With the Supreme Court granting anticipatory bail, Prabhakar Rao has received protection from arrest while the investigation into the case continues.