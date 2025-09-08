SC Dismisses Plea Against CM Revanth

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by BJP leader Kasam Venkateshwarlu seeking continuation of defamation proceedings against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over remarks made during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, with Justices K. Vinod Chandran and Atul S. Chandurkar, refused to entertain the appeal.

Venkateshwarlu, BJP’s Telangana general secretary, had complained to a Hyderabad trial court about Revanth Reddy’s comments at a rally in Bhadradri Kothagudem, alleging that the BJP would abolish reservations for SC, ST and OBC communities if it won 400 seats.

At the outset, CJI Gavai observed that courts could not be turned into political battlegrounds. “If you are in politics, you should have a thick skin,” he remarked. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the petitioner, pressed his case, but the bench made clear that the judiciary could not be a forum for political disputes. Senior counsel A.M. Singhvi, representing Revanth Reddy, added that treating such speeches as defamation would leave no space for political discourse.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had quashed the case, holding that the remarks targeted the BJP as a party, and under Section 199(1) CrPC, an individual member could not be deemed an “aggrieved person.” Upholding this view, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, reiterating that robust political debate cannot be curtailed through criminal defamation.

Centre’s reply sought in KBR Park PILs

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Centre to file counter-affidavits in three public interest litigations (PILs), including a suo motu PIL, challenging the construction of multi-level flyovers and junctions around KBR Park.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin gave the Centre four weeks to respond, allowing petitioners a further two weeks to file rejoinders. The matter will be heard after six weeks.

The petitioners contended that the project, cleared by the municipal administration and urban development department in 2015, was arbitrary and violated fundamental rights. They said the plan involved felling over 3,000 trees along the park’s walkway, threatening the city’s only major forested area.

The bench observed that the ecological importance of KBR Park warranted careful consideration, noting its declaration as an eco-sensitive zone by the Union environment ministry. While the state has filed its counters, the additional solicitor-general sought more time on behalf of the Centre, which the court granted.

JAC demands Bar Council polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana Joint Action Committee (JAC) has protested the delay in elections to the Bar Council of Telangana, whose term expired more than five years ago.

In a representation to the President of India and the Supreme Court, JAC president Ponnam Ashok Goud described the prolonged inaction as a gross violation of the Advocates Act, 1961. The JAC said the Bar Council’s continued functioning without an elected body had eroded its credibility, undermined the democratic rights of advocates and weakened professional self-regulation.

“This inaction sets a dangerous precedent and strikes at the very foundation of democratic governance within the legal profession,” the JAC said, urging constitutional authorities to direct the Bar Council of India to hold elections immediately and ensure similar violations do not recur in other states.

HC dismisses TSLPRB appeal

HC upholds SC woman’s candidature for police post

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld the candidature of a Scheduled Caste woman under the Hyderabad local quota for the post of stipendiary cadet trainee (SCT) police constable (AR), dismissing an appeal filed by the Telangana State-Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

The candidate had been denied selection as a Hyderabad local on the ground that she studied only three years (Classes 8 to 10) in the district, with the board treating her as a local of Rangar Reddy based on her admission that she studied Classes 4 to 7 in that district.

On her petition, a single judge directed the board to consider her a Hyderabad local and review her eligibility under Post Code 22 in the SC (Women-Local) category, as per law and merit. The TSLPRB challenged the order in appeal.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin upheld the single judge’s ruling, affirming her candidature under the Hyderabad local quota.