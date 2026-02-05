SC Confirms HC Quash of IAMC Land Grant

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has upheld the orders of the Telangana High Court, which set aside G.O. Ms. No. 126 dated December 26, 2021 issued by the then BRS government, allotting 3.70 acres in Raidurg village, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district to the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC).

A division bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and SVN Bhatti dismissed the special leave petitions filed by IAMC, ruling that there was no ground to interfere with the High Court’s judgment.

The Telangana High Court had, in June 2025, quashed the land allotment while disposing of PILs challenging three government orders that granted land and ₹3 crore financial assistance to IAMC. The court faulted the allotment for being made without calculating or collecting market value. It also noted that IAMC was not registered as a company at the time of allotment.

With the apex court’s order, the High Court ruling stands confirmed, striking down the land transfer and financial grant made by the previous government.