SC Collegium Approves 4 Judges For Telangana High Court

Hyderabad:The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of four practising advocates, Gouse Meera Mohiuddin, Chalapathi Rao Suddala, Vakiti Ramakrshina Reddy, and Gadi Praveen Kumar, as judges of the Telangana High Court.









The decision was taken based on a recommendation by the collegium of the Telangana High Court made to the Supreme Court collegium around one year ago. After a long gap, the Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, recommended the names to the Union government for their appointment.

Chalapathi Rao Suddala has been practising as an advocate since 1998, and he was the vice president of the Telangana High Court Advocates Association. Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy has vast experience in revenue matters and is a standing counsel for the Enforcement Directorate, while Gadi Praveen Kumar is a deputy solicitor-general of India.