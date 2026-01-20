SC Again Issued Contempt Notices To The Speaker In BJP`s Maheshwar Reddy Petition

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court of India on Monday again issued contempt notices to the Assembly Speaker in a matter alleging non-compliance with its earlier directions in relation to deciding the disqualification petitions of defected MLAs.

The apex court had earlier issued a contempt notice to the Speaker in November last year for failing to decide the disqualification petitions within the stipulated timeframe in the contempt petitions filed by BRS leaders.

The fresh notices were issued in the contempt petition filed by BJP Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, contending that the continued inaction of the Speaker had undermined the authority of the judiciary and delayed the resolution of a politically sensitive issue.