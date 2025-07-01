SBI Donates 10 EVs To GHMC

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has received 10 electric vehicles from the State Bank of India (SBI), valued at `1 crore, under the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The Mahindra Jeeto EVs were formally handed over on Tuesday during a brief ceremony held at SBI’s local head office in Koti, where chief general manager S. Radhakrishnan gave the keys to GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan.

This contribution coincided with the 70th Foundation Day of SBI. Karnan described the gesture as timely and said the vehicles would help improve municipal services across Hyderabad. He added that such support from private institutions can make a tangible difference and encouraged others to step forward in a similar manner.