SBI city circle takes up cleanliness drive

Hyderabad: Commemorating Gandhi Jayanti and the tenth anniversary of Swachh Bharat Diwas, SBI Hyderabad circle organized cleanliness activities marking the conclusion of its Swachhata Hi Sewa 2024 campaign that was launched on September 14. They highlighted aspects like community involvement, cleanliness and support for sanitation workers.

The event was spearheaded by the chief general manager Rajesh Kumar. They undertook a cleanliness drive around the local head office, Sultan Bazar and Gujarati galli. Employees actively participated, promoting the importance of maintaining clean public spaces.



The bank has identified 57 cleanliness target units to address waste management issues in the region and planted 15,000 trees under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

In recognition of their efforts, sanitation workers were honoured and provided with PPE kits.

SBI has organized 220 out of 413 events across Telangana, showcasing its commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission.



