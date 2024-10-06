SBH manager assures validity of Rs 10 coins

Warangal: The general manager of Network-II of the State Bank of Hyderabad, Prakash Chandra Baror, launched an awareness campaign on the acceptance of Rs 10 coins in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India at a meeting on JPN Road in Warangal on Saturday.

Prakash noted that there is a reluctance among traders, small businesses, and even the public to accept Rs 10 coins, fuelled by rising suspicions regarding the genuineness of the coins due to fake messages circulating about them.

The campaign aims for each SBI branch to approach at least 10 retail outlets and small businesses, distributing pamphlets to reaffirm the validity of Rs 10 coins. Regardless of their designs and shapes, Rs 10 coins can be accepted for transactions without any hesitation.

Additionally, the RBI has directed all banks to accept Rs 10 coins for transactions and to exchange them at all their branches, he added.

Deputy general manager Ghanshyam Solanki and other bank officials, including Ravi Kumar, Jithendra Kumar, Sunil Goel, Abdul Rahim, G. Shankar Rao, Rakesh, and Narendar Kumar, were present at the event.