Say 'Hi' On This WhatsApp No. to Resolve Power Issues

HYDERABAD: The southern discom — the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) — has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot to deliver faster, user-friendly electricity services directly on consumers’ mobiles.

Discom chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui said consumers use the number 8712441912 on WhatsApp and start using the services by sending “Hi” to access key features such as registering complaints, checking billing details, and getting power supply status updates. The initiative allows quick information retrieval anytime, anywhere, enhancing convenience and security.

Faruqui urged consumers to save the number for seamless access. The launch also addresses rising cyber frauds, where scammers send fake messages claiming: “Your bill is pending, pay now or face power cut tonight. Call this number urgently.” TGSPDCL emphasised that the chatbot enables instant bill verification, helping consumers avoid falling prey to such cons.

“Scammers’ tricks won’t work on alert consumers,” the release noted, advising users to check doubts via the service to stay updated and protected.