Saving Telangana's Heritage: Activists Demand More ASI-Protected Monuments

Hyderabad: Despite its history and architectural heritage, Telangana has only eight monuments that are ‘protected’ by the Archaeological Survey of India. Heritage enthusiasts have said that expanding the list of protected monuments would help ensure their conservation, promote tourism, and create awareness of Telangana's historical importance both nationally and internationally.

The demand comes against the backdrop of up to eight heritage structures being added to the ASI protected list in other states

Heritage enthusiasts point out that in some states even relatively ‘young’ sites, just 150 years old, have been brought under ASI protection, whereas in Telangana prehistoric and centuries-old monuments have remained unrecognized. In fact, they don’t even figure in the state protected list.

Aravind Arya, secretary of Torch — Team of Research on Culture and Heritage — said the Gollathagudi brick temple in Mahbubnagar district was is need of attention. It stands six feet taller than the brick temple at Bhitargaon temple in Uttar Pradesh, which is currently regarded as tallest such structure.

Arya noted that at Devunigutta, a 6th century CE temple with Shaivate and Buddhist traditions, built using 1,600 sculpted sand rock brick blocks, is not on the protected list. Neither is Pandavulagutta, known for its rock art painting dating from 30,000 years to 8,000 years ago at a single place.

According to Torch, 120 heritage sites have been identified for protection and representations submitted but the files were pending with the government.

Experts said the state heritage department has a limited annual budget, just enough to conserve one site.

If a site is protected under ASI, it gets national attention. The boundaries are protected, the Union culture ministry provides funding, and tourism development and conservation as per the archaeological norms get a boost.

For a region that is home to important empires and dynasties such as the Satavahanas, Vakatakas, Ikshvakus, Vishnukundins, Chalukyas, Kakatiyas, Qutub Shahis, and Asaf Jahis, having only eight monuments on the protected list smacks of negligence.

Heritage structures in Hyderabad such as the Charminar and the Golconda fort, once surrounded by numerous monuments now have only a few structures, said heritage activist Md. Habeebuddin. Together with the Qutub Shahi tombs, a complex of 70 monuments including mosques and idgah, the three major archeological Sites of Hyderabad which have not been declared or listed in the Unesco world heritage sites.