Save LIFE Foundation enhances trauma care in Nizamabad to prevent avoidable fatalities

Nizamabad: Save LIFE Foundation, in partnership with Mercedes-Benz India Private Limited, is enhancing trauma care resources in Nizamabad, as part of its zero fatality corridor program.

This initiative, supported by Mercedes-Benz India Private Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, focuses on transforming high-risk highways into safer corridors using advanced crash data analysis, community engagement, improved trauma care, and capacity building.

As part of this initiative, a special event was organized at the Area Hospital in Armoor on Thursday, where advanced trauma care equipment was handed over to the facility. The upgraded facility will provide essential life-saving interventions for trauma patients, reducing delays in medical assistance and preventing avoidable deaths before patients are transferred to higher medical centers.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests including Dr Ravi Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Area Hospital, Armoor; Dr Amruthram Reddy, Resident Medical Ofﬁcer, Area Hospital, Armoor; Dr Shivshankar, Medical Superintendent, Area Hospital, Bheemgal, and representatives from Save LIFE Foundation.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ravi Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Area Hospital, Armoor, said, “The upgradation of emergency care services and equipment by Save LIFE Foundation is a signiﬁcant step towards improving the healthcare infrastructure in our district.”

“With enhanced response capabilities and state-of-the-art equipment, we are not only improving survival rates in critical situations but also empowering our health care professionals to provide better care to those in need. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to building a more resilient and responsive healthcare system.”

The newly upgraded facility now offers vital trauma care, including resuscitation tools for airway management, respiratory support, shock prevention, hemorrhage control and orthopedic surgical instruments for fracture management. These upgrades will help stabilise patients before they are transferred to advanced medical centers for further treatment, minimising preventable deaths caused by delayed emergency medical responses.

Emphasising the importance of emergency care services in preventing road crash fatalities, Mr Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO of Save LIFE Foundation, said, “Specialised emergency care services are crucial in reducing road crash fatalities. Together with Mercedes-Benz India, we are ensuring quicker, more efﬁcient responses, ultimately saving lives and making our roads safer for all.”

This initiative underscores Save LIFE Foundation’s continued commitment to improving road safety and emergency response mechanisms across India, making highways safer and reducing the burden of road crash fatalities.