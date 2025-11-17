Saudi Tragedy: Control Room Set Up in Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: A control room has been set up at Telangana Bhavan in connection with the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian devout travelling from Makkah to Madinah.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are in direct contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Efforts are underway to ascertain the full details of the accident and confirm how many individuals from Telangana were involved.

The families can contact Vandhana, personal secretary (PS) to Resident Commissioner and Liaison Head - +91 98719 99044, Ch. Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer - +91 99583 22143 and Rakshith Nail, Liaison Officer - +91 96437 23157.