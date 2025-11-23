Saudi Mishap: CM Revanth Likely to Hand Over Cheques to Kin of Deceased in Madina Soon

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to hand over ex gratia cheques of ₹5 lakh to the relatives of each of the Saudi bus fire victims after their return to the city.



According to Telangana Haj Committee sources, the government has expedited the process of handing over the ex gratia to the bereaved families. “The cheques are ready with the minister. Once the relatives who had gone to Saudi Arabia for the funeral of their loved ones return, the authorities will begin the process. The Chief Minister himself will distribute the cheques to them,” informed sources told Deccan Chronicle.

Citing that the investigation into the bus fire was still underway, the Haj Committee dismissed rumours that the Saudi government had announced any ex gratia or compensation to the families of the victims who died while performing the Umrah.

“As the investigation is still going on, it may take time. The authorities there will conduct a probe as both an oil tanker and a travel bus were involved. In such cases, the company whose vehicle is at fault will be made to pay, taking into consideration all legal aspects and insurance coverage. The key elements under probe remain to identify which driver’s mistake — the bus or the tanker — caused the mishap,” the sources added.

On Sunday, a state government delegation led by Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, along with MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain and B. Shafiullah, secretary to government (minorities welfare), met Mohd Ahmed Shoaib, the lone survivor who is undergoing treatment for multiple injuries, and inquired about his well-being and the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir recalled that it was the Chief Minister, who after receiving the news about the mishap immediately alerted officials, directing them to assemble at the Haj House and assess the situation.

“During the cabinet meeting held that day, three major decisions were made. The state government arranged for two relatives per deceased person to travel to Saudi Arabia to assist in identifying the bodies and completing DNA procedures. All travel-related costs, including emergency passports and visas, were borne by the Telangana Government, with arrangements made within 24 hours,” he added.