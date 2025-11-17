Saudi Crash Claims 18 Members of One Family

Eighteen persons belonging to three generations of the family of Naseeruddin, a retired railway guard, of Vidyanagar died in the bus accident near Mufrihat, Saudi Arabia. They had left for their pilgrimage on November 9.

Among the dead were Naseeruddin, his wife, their three daughters and their children and the family of a son who lives in the United States. “My wife’s cousin’s family was on the bus. They spoke to my wife yesterday at 8.30 pm and told her that they were doing well. Officials have informed us that the last rites will be performed in Madina,” said Syed Jhangir, a relative of the deceased. Another family member said, “We are unable to bear this. It is heartbreaking that such a tragedy happened to a single family who had gone to pray to God.” Naseeruddin’s wife, Akther Begum, his son Shaik Salauddin, and his daughter-in-law Farhana died in the accident. His three daughters — Shabana Begum, Rizwana Begum, and Farhana Begum — were also on the pilgrimage. Naseeruddin’s grandchildren Shaik Zainuddin, Tasmiya Begum, and Rida Begum also died.





Naseeruddin’s son, who resides in the United States, lost his family as well. His wife, Sana Sultana, daughters Mehreesh Fathima and Umaiza Fathima, and son Uzair all perished in the accident.