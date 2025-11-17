Saudi Bus Accident: Families Urge Centre to Bring Bodies to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The family members of those who became the victims of the major fire accident in Medinah, requested the government to bring the bodies to the city at the earliest.

Mohammed Tehseen, a resident of Hyderabad, says, “Seven members from my family went to Saudi Arabia. They went to Saudi Arabia last week. We request the Central government to bring the bodies to India.They were travelling to Medinah from Mecca when the incident occurred.”

The families went to Medinah with the help of Al Makkah tours and travels in Nampally. The family members in Hyderabad came to know about the incident from one Shoib who escaped with injuries. Another family member Mufti Asif said that his family members died in the mishap.