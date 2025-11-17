 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Saudi Bus Accident: Families Urge Centre to Bring Bodies to Hyderabad

Telangana
17 Nov 2025 12:53 PM IST

The families went to Medinah with the help of Al Makkah tours and travels in Nampally

Saudi Bus Accident: Families Urge Centre to Bring Bodies to Hyderabad
x
Mohammed Tehseen, a resident of Hyderabad, sharing details of those who died in the bus accident in Saudi, with media persons. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The family members of those who became the victims of the major fire accident in Medinah, requested the government to bring the bodies to the city at the earliest.

Mohammed Tehseen, a resident of Hyderabad, says, “Seven members from my family went to Saudi Arabia. They went to Saudi Arabia last week. We request the Central government to bring the bodies to India.They were travelling to Medinah from Mecca when the incident occurred.”

The families went to Medinah with the help of Al Makkah tours and travels in Nampally. The family members in Hyderabad came to know about the incident from one Shoib who escaped with injuries. Another family member Mufti Asif said that his family members died in the mishap.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Saudi Arabia bus accident Affected families central government 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X