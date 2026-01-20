Saudi-Based Expertise to Partner with Telangana’s Young India Skills University

Telangana's forward-looking approach to transform higher education through skill-based and industry-aligned learning offered by Young India Skills University (YISU) is finding tremendous response at WEF 2026, especially from skill-intensive industries. Mohammed Ashif, President & CEO of Saudi-based industrial conglomerate Expertise, expressed strong interest in partnering with YISU, during a meeting with the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation.

The company, with a major presence in the Middle East, mainly provides plant maintenance in skilled talent-intensive sectors including petrochemical, oil & gas, fertilizer, steel, cement, water treatment, and power generation verticals.

Hon'ble Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said YISU was established with an intention to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering industry-led curricula and hands-on practical exposure.

Hon'ble Minister D. Sridhar Babu stated that Telangana is building a future-ready talent base through foundational learning, advanced skilling, apprenticeships, mentorship, and entrepreneurship, aligned with our vision for 2047 and the goal to become a $3 trillion economy.

He said YISU is the first such University in India to be setup with fully industry-led management.

Responding to this, the company's President & CEO immediately proposed to partnering with YISU, to cater to its needs of recruiting around 5,000 skilled people per year. "We would like to partner with the Skills University and kickstart training the workforce in all the crafts we require."