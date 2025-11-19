Saudi Accident: DNA Matching From 18 Blood Relatives Begin

Hyderabad:Saudi Arabian authorities have begun the procedure for DNA matching of the kin of the deceased with the remains of the Madina bus accident victims. Of the 35 people who arrived from Hyderabad, medical procedures for 18 blood relatives were carried out on Wednesday by collecting their samples.

According to official sources at the Telangana Haj Committee, who were accompanying the relatives, the flight arrived in the afternoon, and after completing the required procedures, 18 blood relatives were taken to a government hospital for DNA sampling to match with the deceased.



“Saudi officials informed us that 18 from this batch, which left in the early hours of Wednesday, have arrived safely. After completing their formalities, about half of them boarded a bus to begin the identification process. If any remain, the procedure will hopefully be completed by tomorrow. With the identification process being expedited, it is hoped that the final rites of all the victims of the bus accident will be performed on Friday,” the sources told Deccan Chronicle.



Haj committee chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani said that Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, who is part of the high-level delegation sent by the Union government, has reached Saudi Arabia to coordinate efforts for identification of bodies and the final rites.



“He will be representing the Union government in facilitating arrangements with the Saudi government until the final rites are complete. TMREIS president Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi and I briefed him about the accident and the departure of the kin for identification of the bodies. We have also urged him to pursue the matter with the Saudi authorities to provide Jannatul Baqi as the final resting place for the victims,” Biyabani said.



In Madina, state minister Mohammed Azharuddin, accompanied by minorities welfare secretary B. Shafiullah and MLA Majid Hussain, has been coordinating with the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, and senior Saudi authorities. Earlier, the minister also met the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, in Riyadh, briefed him on the situation, and sought further facilitation.

The minister also met the family representative of the lone survivor, Shoeb, and assured him of all support. Azharuddin personally received the family members of the deceased who arrived in Medina on Wednesday.

“Their travel, accommodation, and local arrangements have been meticulously organised by the minority welfare department under the direct supervision of the minister, and they are also facilitating the identification of the dead through DNA matching,” officials of TGIC said.



Mohammed Moiz, a close relative of a devastated family in Jhirra near Mehdipatnam, said that two of his nephews, Md Ozair and Md Omair, were taken for DNA matching in Madina upon arrival. The young brothers lost four members of their family in the tragic accident — their father, mother, sister, and grandmother. “Both arrived at around 6 pm IST and were taken for medical procedures in Madina. Their uncle is leaving today, and his matching will likely be conducted on Thursday. They will stay until the final rites are completed,” Moiz said.