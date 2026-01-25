Satya Kumar Assures Efforts to Get a Second AIIMS for AP

Vijayawada: Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav has assured efforts to get sanction of a second premier health institute of AIIMS for Andhra Pradesh similar to those in Bihar and Jammu Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering during the celebration of the eighth foundation day of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Saturday, the minister said that he asked the central government to sanction another AIIMS for AP, for which the latter responded by saying that it had allotted a second AIIMS to the backward states like Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir. The minister stated that the central government assured him that it would give proper recognition to AP under another special scheme.

Maintaining that running government medical colleges under a public-private-partnership model was acceptable to all, he turned critical against some political parties for taking up a misinformation campaign on it and advised the medical students not to be carried away by it.

He said that in the last 19 months of NDA rule in the state, the number of patients visiting outpatient and inpatient wards and undergoing lab tests had gone up. He assured efforts to allocate 10 acres of land to AIIMS.