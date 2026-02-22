SAT Workers Rally Against Job Loss Threat

Hyderabad: Drivers of Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) staged a protest in front of the GHMC head office here on Friday, alleging that three civic commissionerates were attempting to hand over their jobs to Re Sustainability Limited (formerly Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd).

“Most of the drivers who participated in the protest are sole breadwinners in their families. If this component of sanitation is handed over to Ramky, we will lose our jobs as the company will hire its own men and machinery,” said one of the protesters.

SAT drivers from GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) joined the demonstration.

Following the protest, commissioners R.V. Karnan (GHMC), G. Srijana (CMC) and T. Vinay Krishna Reddy (MMC) met the drivers to discuss their demands on job security and accident insurance. They assured prompt grievance redressal and institutional support, promising accident insurance coverage and job protection.

The commissioners appealed to SAT workers to cooperate in transforming the tri-corporation jurisdictions into clean, garbage-free urban zones. They emphasised that sanitation standards in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) must be strengthened, with no garbage visible along roadsides or within residential colonies.

To streamline operations, one sanitation worker will monitor each SAT, and measures will be taken to reduce waiting times at transfer stations. Waste collected by SATs is dumped at transfer stations before being transported to Jawahar Nagar Dumpyard.

In newly merged areas, mapping exercises will be completed, and door-to-door garbage collection will be strengthened, according to sanitation officials.