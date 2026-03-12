Sarpanch’s Husband Booked Under POCSO Act in Mulugu

Warangal: Police in Mulugu district have booked and arrested the husband of a village sarpanch for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Kannaigudem mandal.

The accused, identified as 28-year-old Ambala Srikanth, was taken into custody on Thursday after the victim’s family lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the complaint, the victim’s family had earlier approached Srikanth, asking him to counsel the intermediate student to help her overcome certain personal fears.

However, taking advantage of the situation, the accused visited the minor’s residence and allegedly subjected her to sexual harassment. The girl resisted and immediately informed her family members about the incident, following which her mother approached the police.

Sub-inspector E. Venkatesh said a case had been registered against Srikanth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested and is being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police said strict action would be taken in the case and assured the victim’s family that necessary steps were being taken to ensure her safety and provide legal support.