Sarpanch Seats Were Stepping Stones for Karimnagar’s Political Giants

Karimnagar: The political history of the united Karimnagar district reveals a powerful truth: for many top leaders, the first vital step into public life was serving as a sarpanch. This role, which involved representing the entire village population, laid the essential groundwork that enabled them to climb the political hierarchy, from ward member to MLA, minister, and even Speaker. A vast majority of the district’s political stalwarts built their foundations in village politics before making their mark at the state level.

Several leaders who began in village governance went on to hold high office. Duddilla Sripada Rao, for instance, served as Assembly Speaker for a significant period after being elected twice as Sarpanch of Dhanwada beginning in 1971. He also served as vice-president of the Mahadevpur Samithi and won three MLA elections.

Many others rose to ministerial posts. Juvvadi Rathnakar Rao won the sarpanch post of Thimmapur twice, later became Jagtial Samithi president, won as MLA from Buggaram three times, and eventually served as endowments minister in the Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy Cabinet. Nyalakonda Ramkishan Rao, who served as sarpanch of Gangadhara until 1985, won twice as Choppadandi MLA and became a minister in 1995. Other sarpanch-turned-ministers included Captain Laxmikantha Rao and Suddala Devaiah.

The father–son duo Captain Laxmikantha Rao (former minister and Rajya Sabha MP) and Vodithala Satish Kumar (former MLA) both served as sarpanches of Singapur village. Laxmikantha Rao held the post from 1981 to 1994, and his son Satish Kumar from 1995 to 2001 before later winning the Husnabad MLA seat in 2014 and 2018.

Suddala Devaiah began his political career with the TD as sarpanch of Antargam village, later becoming chairman of the Karimnagar Zilla Parishad. He won Assembly elections from the Nerella constituency in 1994 and 1999, and went on to serve as minister for state co-operation and labour. He again won the MLA seat from Choppadandi in 2009.

The transition from village leader to state legislator is seen across the district. Katukam Mruthyunjayam from Gambhiraopet (Rajanna Sircilla district) began as a ward member in 1981, won as Karimnagar MLA in 1983, and later became Congress district president.

Other notable leaders include Velichala Jagapathi Rao, who won as an independent MLA from Karimnagar in 1989 and earlier served as sarpanch of Gundi in Ramadagu mandal; and Arepalli Mohan, who was sarpanch of Manakondur twice, then ZPTC and Zilla Parishad chairman, before becoming Manakondur MLA in 2009 and serving as Government Whip.

Gujjala Ramakrishna Reddy served as sarpanch of Kammarikhanpet from 1988 to 1995, later became vice-president of Dharmaram Mandal Parishad and ZPTC, and eventually won as Peddapalli MLA in 1999. Geetla Mukunda Reddy served as Sarpanch for 11 years starting in 1971, then became president of Peddapalli Samithi, and won three terms as Peddapalli MLA.

Kalva Ramchandra Reddy, who won as MLA during the TD wave in 1985, had previously served as sarpanch of Kalvasrirampur. Birudu Rajamallu won as sarpanch of Sultanabad in 1981, became the first MPP of Sultanabad, and later served as Peddapalli MLA from 1994 to 1999. Chandupatla Ram Reddy, elected as Manthani MLA in 1994, earlier served as sarpanch of Khammampalli from 1971 to 1983 and was also MPP of Mutharam.