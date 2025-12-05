Sarpanch candidate dies of heart attack during campaign in Chintalatana

Karimnagar: A deep sense of grief descended on R&R Colony in Chintalatana of Vemulawada Rural mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district, following the sudden death of a sarpanch candidate who suffered a heart attack while campaigning for the ongoing local body elections late on Thursday night.

The deceased, Cherla Murali, 50, was contesting as the BRS-supported candidate for the sarpanch post, which is reserved for the SC (general) category. Murali, known for his commitment to serving his native village, had filed his nomination and was campaigning vigorously with hopes of winning. During the allocation of symbols, he was assigned the 'Scissors' symbol with serial number 2.

Murali campaigned actively through the evening before collapsing around 1 am due to a sudden heart attack. His unexpected death cast a pall of gloom over the colony. BRS leaders, party workers, supporters and villagers expressed deep sorrow, saying his ambition to become sarpanch and bring better services to the village was tragically cut short.

His death is now expected to affect the scheduled election process. According to the Panchayat Raj Act, if a candidate dies after the allocation of symbols, the election for that post must be halted. Local officials have submitted a report to the district collector, who is expected to recommend temporary suspension of the sarpanch election to the State Election Commission. However, elections for ward member posts will proceed as scheduled on December 11.