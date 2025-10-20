Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Begins Diwali Injury Registry

Hyderabad: The Telangana government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad has begun recording skin and eye burn cases in a dedicated Diwali injury registry, as cracker-related injuries begin to surface. A team of seven doctors has been deployed to manage the festive rush.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, hospital superintendent Dr Modini Pandharpurkar said, “Every year, we make special preparations for Diwali-related injuries. Cases have already started coming in — two or three so far — but none are severe or vision-threatening. Most involve minor skin burns. Injuries typically affect the eyelid, cornea, or retina. We have two duty medical officers, two senior residents, and retina and cornea specialists on call, with operation theatres ready.”

She added that patients often suffer burns on the face, upper neck, and eyes.

“We treat eye burns here and shift severe cases to Osmania General Hospital, depending on the level of injury. We urge everyone to wear protective spectacles, as fireworks can cause redness, itching, and conjunctival irritation. Children must always be supervised, and crackers should be burst only in open grounds — narrow lanes must be avoided,” she advised.

Doctors also cautioned against home remedies for burns. “Avoid applying oil or toothpaste; they worsen the injury,” warned Dr Deepika J. Sanbal, dermatologist at the hospital.

She further emphasised preventive care: “Every year, we see a rise in burns, skin allergies, and pollution-related issues during Diwali. A few small precautions can make a big difference.”

Dr Sanbal recommended using protective gloves, keeping a first-aid box handy, and washing burns with clean, cold water before applying burn ointment.

“Try wearing cotton clothes and avoid synthetic fabrics or new cosmetics that can irritate the skin. Festive foods are often oily and sugary, which can trigger acne — maintain balance and stay hydrated,” she added.

PREVENTIVE STEPS

Use protective gloves

Keep a first-aid box handy

Wash burns with clean, cold water before applying burn ointment

Wear cotton clothes

Don’t wear synthetic fabrics or new cosmetics that can irritate the skin

Don’t apply oil or toothpaste to injury as they worsen it