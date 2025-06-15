Bhongir: Saritha Becomes First Woman Driver in TGSRTC

Hyderabad: In a historic milestone for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), V. Saritha has joined as its first woman driver, marking a significant step towards gender inclusivity in the state’s public transport sector.

Saritha, who hails from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, has been appointed as an electric bus driver (JBM) at the Miryalaguda depot. She will be operating on the Hyderabad–Miryalaguda route, one of the key corridors for intercity electric bus services.

With over a decade of experience behind the wheel, Saritha brings with her 10 years of professional driving experience from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Her appointment is being hailed as a proud moment not only for TSRTC but also for women across the state aspiring to break into traditionally male-dominated professions.



