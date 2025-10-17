Sardar@150 Unity March to Inspire Youth Towards Nation-Building: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, on Friday called upon youth, students, public representatives, and citizens of Telangana to actively participate in the Sardar@150 unity march, a nationwide campaign led by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing a press conference organised at CGO Towers in Kavadiguda, the Union Minister urged the youth to take the lead in national initiatives that embody the spirit of selfless service, unity, and nation-building as envisioned by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Highlighting Sardar Patel’s pivotal role in the merger of Hyderabad with the Indian Union, Reddy stated that “without his vision and determination, Hyderabad’s integration into India would not have been possible.”

He further added that the Sardar@150 unity march celebrates the ideals of national integration, unity, and youth participation, inspired by the life and leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Sardar@150 unity march aims to engage youth across Telangana through padayatras, pledge drives, and cultural programmes over the next two months. The campaign seeks to inspire unity, patriotism, and civic responsibility among young citizens, honouring Sardar Patel’s enduring legacy of uniting India.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Jan Bhagidari in Rashtranirman, the Viksit Bharat Padyatras—organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through MY Bharat—are being held nationwide to foster national pride, strengthen unity, and promote active civic participation among the youth.

The Sardar@150 unity march forms an integral part of this vision, encouraging young citizens to embrace the ideals of ‘Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in their daily lives.

The digital phase of the campaign commenced on October 6, 2025, featuring activities such as social media reel competitions, essay writing contests, and the Sardar@150 young leaders program quiz for youth aged 15–29 years.

The first phase will include district-level padyatras from October 31 to November 25, 2025, held for three consecutive days in every parliamentary constituency, covering all districts across the country with walks of 8–10 kilometres each day.