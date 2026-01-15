Sankranti Travel Packs Pet Homes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As thousands of families left Hyderabad for Sankranti holidays, pet boarding homes across the city reported one of their busiest periods of the year, with many facilities fully booked days in advance.

Boarding operators said demand this season went well beyond last-minute arrangements, with several pet parents reserving slots weeks ahead. “Earlier, people used to call a day or two before leaving. This time, many booked early and confirmed dates,” said Panneeru Teja, founder of Scooby’s Pet Boarding in Nallakunta.

Teja, whose facility usually boards three dogs, said he was caring for around ten this Sankranti. “We have not increased charges because care should not change based on demand. Once our limit is reached, we refer pet parents to other reliable boarders,” he said.

Animal rescuer Bhargav U, who fosters animals from his residence in Bandlaguda, said the trend reflects changing attitudes. “People are no longer okay with leaving pets anywhere. They want clean spaces, friendly handling and no cages. Pets are treated like family members, not animals in a zoo,” he said.

Pet parents travelling to districts such as East and West Godavari said they preferred boarding homes resembling house environments. “We wanted a place where our dog can move freely and be fed on time. We booked in advance and are paying around ₹900 per day. The boarding home sends us videos regularly, which gives us peace of mind,” said Anusha Thammadi.

Boarders across the city said normal rates of ₹500–₹700 per day had risen to ₹800–₹1,000 during the festive rush. Many stressed they were refusing additional bookings rather than overcrowding. “No amount of money is worth compromising on hygiene, space or attention,” Teja said.

Concerns such as ticks, infections and stress are also being addressed, with most boarders insisting on tick prevention, vaccination updates and basic health checks before accepting pets.

With several facilities fully booked, some pet parents turned to foster homes. “A pet boarding owner referred us to foster homes and that worked well. As long as our dog is safe and comfortable, we are okay adjusting our plans,” said a pet parent travelling to Warangal.