Sankranti Manja Menace: 41 Birds Dead, 145 Rescued in Hyderabad This Season

Hyderabad:A night-time rescue of a duck trapped in kite string at Yapral lake has again brought attention to the scale of harm caused to birds during the Sankranti kite-flying season, as rescue groups across Hyderabad report dozens of injuries and deaths linked to manja.

“Despite low visibility, four team members entered the lake using the airboat, guided by torchlights,” a HYDRAA official said, describing the rescue carried out around 8 pm on Tuesday at Yapral Cheruvu in Jawaharnagar.



The rescue comes amidst a rise in bird injuries reported during the festival period. Volunteers from Animal Warriors Conservation Society said 26 birds were rescued on Sankranti alone. Five of them died, four were released on the spot, and 17 were sent to shelter with injuries. The organisation has rescued 145 birds during the season so far. Forty-one of them died, while 104 are under recovery.



Activists said Chinese manja and glass-coated cotton thread continue to pose a serious risk to birds, often causing deep cuts, wing injuries and prolonged suffering. While rescue teams respond round the clock during the festive period, many birds do not survive due to the severity of injuries or delayed reporting by the public.



They have appealed to residents to avoid the use of hazardous kite strings and to alert authorities immediately if injured birds are spotted, especially during evening hours when rescues become more difficult.