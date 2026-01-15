Sankranti Celebrated With Traditional Fervour Across Telangana

Hyderabad: The harvest festival of Sankranti was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Telangana on Thursday. Colourful 'Muggu' (rangoli) were drawn outside homes. People visited temples and offered prayers.

The three-day festival began in Telangana on Wednesday with 'Bhogi', the first day of the festival, when bonfires were lit.

Sankranti is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for three days as 'Bhogi', 'Sankranti' and 'Kanuma'. Cattle are worshipped on Kanuma day.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders conveyed greetings to people on the occasion of Sankranti.

The celebrations were marked with traditional activities like 'Muggu' competitions, kite flying and Haridasulu (people dressed in traditional attire go to homes singing songs in praise of Lord Vishnu and accept offerings from people), gangireddulu (decorated bulls).

Thousands of people from Hyderabad travelled to their native places for the festivities.

Ahead of the festival, the "International Kite and Sweet Festival" was officially inaugurated on Tuesday at the Parade Grounds here.