Sankranthi gift of 4.5 lakh Indiramma Houses to poor: Ponguleti

Khammam: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced the sanction of 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses to eligible families as a Sankranthi gift. The announcement was made alongside Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy during the inauguration of the new Grampa Panchayat building in Nacharam, Dammapeta mandal, funded with ₹40 lakh.

Minister Ponguleti Reddy emphasised that the poorest families would be prioritised in the first phase, ensuring transparency in beneficiary selection. He stated that 3,500 houses would be allocated to each Assembly constituency, with additional allocations considered for Scheduled Tribe reserved areas due to higher needs.

In addition to the housing announcement, the minister conducted a surprise visit to the Dammapeta tahsildar office to review records and laid foundation stones for new high-level bridges in Keshavappagudem and Mulakapally.

"We are committed to supporting eligible families and improving infrastructure without political bias," Reddy assured attendees.