Sanitation Worker Killed After Being Hit by Tusker Vehicle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a sanitation worker was killed after being hit by a Tusker vehicle in the city on Sunday morning. The victim, identified as Renuka, a resident of Gudimalkapur, had been serving as a sanitation worker with the GHMC for the past 15 years.

According to eyewitnesses, she was crossing the Basheerbagh–Liberty road while on duty when the vehicle knocked her down, causing severe head injuries. Fellow workers immediately rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The driver, identified as Gajanand, has been detained. Police registered a case, and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.