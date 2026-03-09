Sanitation Worker, Another Injured in Car Crash in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: A woman sanitation worker of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation and another person were seriously injured when an overspeeding car rammed into them near Unlimited Mall on Hyderabad Road in Nalgonda in the early hours of Monday.

The car overturned after hitting the sanitation worker, who was sweeping waste on the roadside, and a person travelling on a scooter.

The sanitation worker sustained fractures in both legs, while the other person was also seriously injured in the incident.

Further details about the incident are awaited.