 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Sanitation Worker, Another Injured in Car Crash in Nalgonda

Telangana
9 March 2026 7:28 AM IST

The car overturned after hitting the sanitation worker, who was sweeping waste on the roadside, and a person travelling on a scooter

Sanitation Worker, Another Injured in Car Crash in Nalgonda
x
A woman sanitation worker of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation and another person were seriously injured when an overspeeding car rammed into them.

Nalgonda: A woman sanitation worker of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation and another person were seriously injured when an overspeeding car rammed into them near Unlimited Mall on Hyderabad Road in Nalgonda in the early hours of Monday.

The car overturned after hitting the sanitation worker, who was sweeping waste on the roadside, and a person travelling on a scooter.

The sanitation worker sustained fractures in both legs, while the other person was also seriously injured in the incident.

Further details about the incident are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana road accident road accident Nalgonda news 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X