Sanitary Pad Disposal Machines Donated to Two Govt Schools in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Sanitary pad disposal machines were donated to government high schools in Kummariwada and Kothirampur in Karimnagar district on Wednesday as part of an initiative to promote menstrual hygiene and health awareness among students.

The machines were provided by the Prathima Foundation. Speaking at the programme, foundation founder Dr Boinipalli Harini said the units were installed to improve sanitation facilities in schools and support adolescent girls.

She said menstruation is a natural biological process and should not be a source of fear or stigma. The disposal units were provided to ensure that students have access to hygienic facilities at school, she said.

Dr Harini also encouraged students to speak openly about menstrual health and said the foundation would continue to undertake similar service activities.

An awareness session was conducted by Dr Manaswini, who briefed students on menstrual hygiene, nutrition and health precautions to be followed during menstrual cycles.

She said maintaining proper personal hygiene is important to prevent infections and support long-term reproductive health.

Headmasters Ch. Laxman Chary of Kummariwada High School and Satish of Kothirampur High School thanked the foundation for the initiative, noting that improved sanitation facilities could help reduce absenteeism among girl students during menstruation.

School staff, students and representatives of the Prathima Foundation attended the programme.