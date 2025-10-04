Sangareddy SI Suspended for Demanding Rs.10 Lakh from Lodge Owner

Hyderabad: Telangana Multi Zone-II In-charge, IG S Chandrasekhar Reddy, has placed Sangareddy Rural Sub-Inspector Ravinder under suspension for allegedly demanding Rs.10 lakh from lodge owner Lokesh.

The Sub-Inspector was suspended after conducting a probe into the allegations that he demanded Rs.10 lakh from Lokesh in connection with a case registered following the death of a person under suspicious circumstances at his lodge.

Ravinder would be under suspension till the completion of inquiry, said Chandrasekhar Reddy on Saturday. Unable to bear the harassment from Sub-Inspector, Lokesh jumped into Manjeera dam on September 30. Following the incident, Lokesh’s wife lodged a complaint with the Sangareddy Superintendent of Police, Paritosh Pankaj who probed into the allegations.

According to senior officials, a person checked into Lokesh’s lodge in Sangareddy a few days ago with a woman. However, the person was found dead under mysterious circumstances after the woman left the lodge.

A case was registered in connection with the incident that took place in the lodge. Since then Ravinder was pestering Lokesh allegedly demanding Rs.10 lakh to bail him out. Dejected over this, Lokesh jumped into Manjeera Dam and since then he remained untraceable.

The allegations against Ravinder came to light when Lokesh’s wife brought the matter to the notice of district Superintendent of Police.