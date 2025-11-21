Sangareddy Sees Rise In Crocodile Sightings

SANGAREDDY: Crocodile sightings in village water tanks over the past few days have caused fear among residents in the undivided Medak district. Villagers are avoiding bathing or washing clothes in these tanks after crocodiles were found in multiple locations. Forest department officials have issued alerts following the sudden appearance of the reptiles.

Sangareddy district is home to a significant crocodile population, primarily within the Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary, which was established to protect mugger crocodiles. Crocodiles are also present in the Manjeera river, both upstream and downstream, and in nearby reservoirs such as the Singur dam. Dry spells often force crocodiles to move out of their natural habitats into fields and other water bodies, leading to increased human-wildlife interactions.

The Manjeera river, which flows through the sanctuary, is a natural habitat for crocodiles, and the reptiles are frequently seen near check dams. The Singur reservoir, located upstream from the Manjeera dam, also supports a thriving crocodile population, with around 560 crocodiles. Due to water flow in the Manjeera river, crocodiles have been moving downstream and settling in village water bodies.

As a result, villagers across the undivided Medak district are worried about crocodile movement. When a crocodile is spotted near agricultural fields, residents immediately alert wildlife officials. No untoward incidents have been reported so far. Compared with other districts, crocodile movement is higher in Sangareddy district.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sangareddy district forest officer Sridhar Rao said they are taking all precautionary measures to prevent crocodile attacks. He said increased water flow from the Singur dam and the Manjeera reservoir has led to greater crocodile movement. “Apart from water bodies, crocodiles are also moving into forest areas near water tanks,” he added.