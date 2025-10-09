Sangareddy Ready For First Phase Of ZPTC, MPTC Polls

SANGAREDDY: As per the directions of the State Election Commission (SEC), Sangareddy district collector and election officer P. Praveenya informed the State Election Commissioner that the district is fully prepared to issue the notification for the first phase of ZPTC and MPTC elections.

State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini held a video conference on Wednesday from Hyderabad with collectors, SPs, and election officials from all districts to review preparedness for issuing the first-phase notification and the nomination process for rural local body elections.

During the meeting, collector Praveenya said that all arrangements have been completed to issue the election notification on October 9 for 12 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and 129 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) in Sangareddy district.

She added that training sessions for returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) have been completed, including refresher training, and that Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been appointed.

Reports related to the election process are being regularly submitted to the Election Commission, the collector said, adding that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of nominations and polling.