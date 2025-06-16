Sangareddy Panchayath Secretary In ACB Net; Bribe Amount Recovered

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught Patiolla Nagalaxmi, a Panchayath Secretary of Budhera Grama Panchayath in Sangareddy district, red-handed in connection with a bribe case.

Nagalaxmi accepted a bribe of Rs.8,000 from a complainant for doing official favour for issuing permission to establish a water servicing centre shed and allot new house number to complainant's open plot. The tainted bribe amount of Rs.8,000 was recovered from the possession of the complainant at her instance.

Nagalaxmi performed her duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain under advantage, the ACB officials said, adding that they produced Nagalaxmi before the special court for ACB cases in Nampally after which the court remanded her to judicial custody.

The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.