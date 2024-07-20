Sangareddy: CISF personnel dies after gun misfires at BDL

Hyderabad: A CISF personnel posted at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in Bhanur, Sangareddy has died after his gun misfired on Late Friday. The bullet from the gun pierced into his head causing the death.



The personnel has been identified as Venkateshwarlu (34). The incident occurred after the gun misfired while the personnel deboarding the bus, officials said.



He is a native of Junuthula village in Avuku mandal of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh. He is survived by his wife and two children. He has been serving with CRPF since 13 years.



The body was shifted for postmortem. Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

